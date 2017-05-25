Karabakh President awards schoolchildren

STEPANAKERT. – A ceremony of awarding a group of Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) pupils, who won prizes and received certificates in the final phase of the 2016/17 subject Olympiads among schoolchildren that was held in Armenia, as well as their teachers, took place Thursday at the residence of the Artsakh Republic President.

In his remarks at the event, President Sahakyan noted that a pivotal role is given to the development of education and science in the NKR, and various respective programs were being implemented to raise the education level of the younger generation, and improve building conditions and technical equipment of schools.

“Contemporary education system is among the visiting cards of our country, and we will do everything possible that our young people get quality education, and be developed in a comprehensive manner and step with the time,” stressed the Artsakh President.