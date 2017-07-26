Muslim teenager raped and killed in UK

A 19-year-old Muslim girl was kidnapped, raped and murdered after she began a relationship with an Arab, Metro reported.



The body of Celine Dookhran was found inside a home in London after a 20-year-old woman who had her throat slit alerted police from hospital.

Mujahid Arshid, 33, appeared in court charged with the murder, rape and kidnap of Dookhran and his co-defendant, Vincent Tappu, 28, who is charged with the kidnap of both women.

Binita Roscoe, prosecuting, said: “The deceased was involved in a relationship with an Arab Muslim and the family members didn’t approve of this relationship because they are Indian Muslims.”