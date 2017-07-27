News
Bundestag member: Germany's reaction is a result of Erdogan's behavior
12:23, 27.07.2017
Region:World News, Diaspora, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Germany’s reaction is a result of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's behavior, Bundestag member of Armenian descent, Martin Petzold told Armenian News – NEWS.am, commenting on deterioration of Turkish-German relations.

As to the likelihood of Turkey's suspension from NATO amid a situation over human rights and arrests of human rights activists, Petzold said: “Nevertheless, Turkey will remain a part of NATO.  I'm sure about that.”

Relations between Germany and Turkey have worsened after the arrest of several human rights activists in Istanbul.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
