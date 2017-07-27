Bundestag member: Germany's reaction is a result of Erdogan's behavior

Germany’s reaction is a result of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's behavior, Bundestag member of Armenian descent, Martin Petzold told Armenian News – NEWS.am, commenting on deterioration of Turkish-German relations.
As to the likelihood of Turkey's suspension from NATO amid a situation over human rights and arrests of human rights activists, Petzold said: “Nevertheless, Turkey will remain a part of NATO. I'm sure about that.”
Relations between Germany and Turkey have worsened after the arrest of several human rights activists in Istanbul.