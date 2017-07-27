Armenian official: Israel sells weapon to Azerbaijan, but is ready to sell to Armenia, too

YEREVAN. – Israel sells weapons to Azerbaijan not out of hostility towards Armenia, Armenian deputy foreign minister Shavarsh Kocharyan told reporters on Thursday, commenting on Minister of Regional Cooperation of Israel Tzachi Hanegbi's visit to Yerevan.

According to him, Tel Aviv's position on this issue has been publicly voiced many times. They are ready to sell weapon to everyone, including Armenia.

Asked if Armenia had ever held such negotiations, Kocharyan answered: “The question should be directed to another ministry.”

In general, he added, there is much in common between the peoples of Armenia and Israel, but there are also problems.

“It is important not to solve them through negotiations,” the Deputy Minister summed up