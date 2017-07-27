News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 27
USD
478.73
EUR
561.07
RUB
8.06
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.73
EUR
561.07
RUB
8.06
Show news feed
Armenia PM: We have to study possibility of attracting new tourists by further lifting visas
17:21, 27.07.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics


YEREVAN. – Armenian prime minister urged to study the possibility of attracting new tourists by further liberalization of visa regime.

During the Cabinet meeting on Thursday, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan instructed Foreign Minister  Edward Nalbandian and Chairman of the State Committee on Tourism Zarmine Zeytuntsyan to study the opportunities.

Head of the government also instructed the head of civil aviation department to study ticket prices and market development trends.

“Armenia registered a sharp increase in the influx of tourists during the first months of 2017. At the same time, new comprehensive measures are needed to attract tourists,” PM added

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh village to host wine festival on September 3
The wines produced in the NKR have become popular even beyond the seas…
Official: Tourists more often come to Armenia for dolma and barbecue festivals
Festivals of wine,dolma, barbecue, gata and others are included in travel packages to Armenia…
Armenian Ambassador, Red Sea Governor discuss Hurghada incident
The sides exchanged ideas on the efforts being exerted for ensuring the security of tourists in the leisure areas...
 Azeris get frightened of Iranian wearing shirt with inscription “Armenia”
The Iranian decided to take a walk in the 28 Mall trade center...
 German MFA warns its nationals to be more careful when visiting Turkey
“The people visiting Turkey for private and business purposes are compellingly recommended to exercise caution..."
 Official travel information website to open in Armenia
In her words, information verified by the state will be placed on the website of Armenia Travel...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news