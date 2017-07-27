Armenia PM: We have to study possibility of attracting new tourists by further lifting visas

YEREVAN. – Armenian prime minister urged to study the possibility of attracting new tourists by further liberalization of visa regime.

During the Cabinet meeting on Thursday, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan instructed Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian and Chairman of the State Committee on Tourism Zarmine Zeytuntsyan to study the opportunities.

Head of the government also instructed the head of civil aviation department to study ticket prices and market development trends.

“Armenia registered a sharp increase in the influx of tourists during the first months of 2017. At the same time, new comprehensive measures are needed to attract tourists,” PM added