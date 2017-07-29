News
Newspaper: Russia will never be the same, Armenia has to review its ‘traditional’ approach
10:25, 29.07.2017
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

The American lawmakers voted for a new package of unprecedentedly tough sanctions against Russia, which will be a serious blow to the military and economic capabilities of Moscow, Aravot daily writes.

These are the capabilities that official Yerevan continues to rely on with its membership to the CSTO and Eurasian Union, the daily writes.

“Even the Russian experts say that the country will face tough challenges, and this is not a fact that Armenia is obliged to continue its ‘traditional’ policy to face the same challenges. There are calls in Armenia to revise security and foreign economic policy approach. Only public debate might prove whether this kind of policy is justified and whether these are the real national interests of Armenia in a new environment. However, it is clear that the usual situation no longer exists and will never be the same. Further developments depend on our collective will and intellect,” the article says.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն
