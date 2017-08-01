News
Tuesday
August 01
News
Witness of Armenian village incident informs new details
17:15, 01.08.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents


Several hundreds of people witnessed the shooting during a funeral ceremony in Shamiram village of Armenia on Tuesday.

One of the witnesses, Mraz Naboyan, told journalists that during the ceremony a man broke into the funeral home near the cemetery and began shooting. “I did’t know the shooter: I sat far away. When he entered somebody welcomed him. He tried to say and ask something, then he began shooting, yelling “Lie everyone!” He then left the funeral home and got into a car. Before that he demanded that someone return him his money. People heard that,” the witness of the tragedy said.  

According to Naboyan, there is information that only two of the casualties are Shamiram residents, while two others arrived from Russia. The witness of the incident Tosun Kalashyan told journalists that according to him, the suspect is a resident of Aramvir Province.

“He entered and began shooting. We didn’t even realize what was going on,” he noted.

A tragic incident occurred in Aragatsotn Province on Tuesday. An unidentified man entered the funeral home of the cemetery of this village and shot at the people there. Consequently, three people were immediately killed and eight were wounded. Unfortunately, one of them died in the hospital during the surgery. The other injured have suffered different degrees of firearm wounds.

According to the head of Shamiram village administration, Amo Khudoyan, Zoro Ozmanyan, Amro Ozmanyan and Aghasi Kaloyan are among the casualties.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
