Japan to intercept North Korea missiles headed towards Guam?

Japan could legally intercept a North Korean missile headed towards Guam, Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera said in remarks reported by Kyodo news service, according to RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.
Onodera said Japan would be allowed to hit a missile headed towards the US Pacific territory, if it was judged to be an existential threat to Japan, which will make use of its right of collective self-defense.
Also, he stressed that Japan was ready for any situation.
As for North Korea’s statement, according to which its missiles launched toward Guam will fly over three Japanese prefectures, the defense minister stated that his ministry’s task was to ensure Japan’s security.