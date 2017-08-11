Lavrov: There will no longer be “color revolutions” in territory of former USSR

There will no longer be “color revolutions” in the territory of former USSR.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the aforementioned at the Territory of Meanings Forum on Friday, noting that none of these revolutions made the life better, RIA Novosti reports.
“I hope no,” he said, responding to the question of a forum participant on whether another a “color revolution” can be expected in the territory of the former USSR.
“Since there was no single experience of the so-called color revolution, which would make the life better. Not only in the former USSR countries, but also in the other parts of the world, where attempts are made form outside to change the government and support the opposition. I think that the experience of the last decade—15 years—shows that the peoples themselves start understanding this better, being exposed to such plans,” he noted.
The FM also noted that such plans are not withdrawn: “I already said that in each country the US embassy tries to actively influence, first and foremost, the opposition. The Americans have such a philosophy: even if they consider the government legitimate and have no claims against it, it should always be kept in tension to show that they work with the opposition as well. This is the miniature version of the theory of controlling chaos—the more it bubbles, the more convenient it is to look at the broth and season it with what they find it necessary.”