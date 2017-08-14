Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting to be held in Astana

Meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council will be convened on Monday in the capital of Kazakhstan.

The prime ministers of the Eurasian Economic Union countries (Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan), as well as Chairman of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC)—the executive body of the EAEU—Board and former Prime Minister of Armenia, Tigran Sargsyan will take part in the meeting.

According to the press office of the Government of Kazakhstan, the participants of the session will discuss priority tasks regarding key directions of implementation of EAEU's digital agenda, draft agreements on free trade zone with Iran and contracts on pensions to workers of the EAEU member states.

Issues, related to the mutual recognition of national and international driving permits issued by a EAEU member state for implementation of business activity in the territory of other member state, will also be the focus of the meeting.

In addition, the members of session will approve the plan of measures on implementation of coordinated policy regarding air transport for 2018-2020.