Garo Paylan visits Armenian cemetery of Turkey’s Van

Garo Paylan, Istanbul Armenian MP of the opposition pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP) of Turkey, visited Van Province to check the veracity of the reports that a toilet was built at the historical Dilkaya Tumulus and Armenian Cemetery in Dilkaya neighborhood of Edremit (Artamed) district.
The area was blocked by barbed wire, according to Agos Armenian weekly of Istanbul.
Paylan spoke with locals, whereupon he noted: “A human bone came out from everywhere I put my hand in. I no longer have any doubts that this area was an Armenian cemetery.”
“Everyone I spoke with said about churches, schools, “he added. “But unfortunately, this recollection has been destroyed. (…). I was saddened that we couldn’t preserve even the remnants of our forebears.”
Also, Agos informed that renowned Armenian painter Arshile Gorky (born Vostanik Manoug Adoian) was born and raised in Dilkaya neighborhood.