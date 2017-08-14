Newborn found in Armenia village has no defects

YEREVAN. – The newborn, which was found under a tree in Proshyan village of Armenia’s Kotayk Province, is now at Sourb Astvatsamayr (Holy Mother of God) Medical Center in capital city Yerevan.
Anna Chobanyan, head of the intensive care unit at this hospital, told Armenian News-NEWS.am that it is too early to assess the health of this baby.
“It seems it was a complicated pregnancy because there are health problems,” she said. “In addition, the child was in the grass, and [therefore] there may be a risk of infection. At any rate, the child has no defects.”
The said newborn was discovered under a tree along a street in Proshyan village, early in the morning on August 12.
The circumstances behind this development are being ascertained.
An investigation is underway.