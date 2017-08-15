Newspaper: Where will Armenia PM spend his vacation?

YEREVAN. – The Prime Minister of Armenia, Karen Karapetyan, on Monday celebrated his 54th birthday, according to Hraparak (Square) newspaper.

“And even though he was in Kazakhstan on an official visit, the [respective] congratulations did not stop on his Facebook page.

“They were wishing him health, successes, determination in resolving the problems facing the government.

“Karapetyan, who is in Kazakhstan on a two-day visit since August 13, is participating in the Eurasian Union Intergovernmental Council meeting—the prime ministers’ assembly.

“And he will be on vacation, from the 15th to the 18th. [But] the government does not inform as to where Karen Karapetyan will spend his vacation,” wrote Hraparak.