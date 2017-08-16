News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 16
USD
478.51
EUR
560.91
RUB
8.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.51
EUR
560.91
RUB
8.03
Show news feed
Hoagland: Minsk Group co-chairs encourage Armenia and Azerbaijan presidents to meet
12:12, 16.08.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Co-chairs of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group continue to encourage the presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia to meet.

The Minsk Group’s US Co-Chair, Ambassador Richard Hoagland, told about the aforesaid to Trend news agency of Azerbaijan.

The American diplomat stressed that the US remains committed to working with the parties of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict toward its peaceful settlement.

“This is precisely why my fellow co-chairs and I continue to encourage the presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia to meet at the earliest possible opportunity and engage in good-faith negotiations on a way forward,” he said. “I would like to remind that the OSCE co-chairs are mediators and facilitators. We cannot force a final decision; only the leaders of the sides can decide when it is finally time to make an historic decision that will guarantee peace and lead to eventual prosperity for the entire region.”

During the increased diplomatic activity in the coming weeks and months, the co-chairs will be making a number of statements to reinforce policy and encourage highest-level negotiations, added Hoagland.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
OSCE monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact passes in accordance with agreed schedule
From the Artsakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by representatives of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Defense…
 OSCE to conduct monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact
The Artsakh authorities have expressed their readiness to assist in conducting the monitoring and to ensure the safety of the OSCE Mission members…
 Armenian ambassador briefs Latvian lawmakers on destructive policy of Azerbaijan
Ambassador Mkrtchyan presented the priorities of Armenia’s foreign policy...
 US Ambassador says they are willing to support Armenia’s efforts in fight against corruption
Referring to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the Speaker attached importance to the continuous efforts of the US as an OSCE Minsk Group...
 OSCE conducts monitoring in Omar pass, Azerbaijan fails to lead them to its frontline
From the positions of the Artsakh Defense Army, the monitoring was conducted by Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office...
 MFA: Irreversibility of strengthening Artsakh statehood causes Baku's nervous reaction
''We believe that elections are one of the forms of expressing the will of the people..."
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news