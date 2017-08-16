Hoagland: Minsk Group co-chairs encourage Armenia and Azerbaijan presidents to meet

Co-chairs of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group continue to encourage the presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia to meet.

The Minsk Group’s US Co-Chair, Ambassador Richard Hoagland, told about the aforesaid to Trend news agency of Azerbaijan.

The American diplomat stressed that the US remains committed to working with the parties of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict toward its peaceful settlement.

“This is precisely why my fellow co-chairs and I continue to encourage the presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia to meet at the earliest possible opportunity and engage in good-faith negotiations on a way forward,” he said. “I would like to remind that the OSCE co-chairs are mediators and facilitators. We cannot force a final decision; only the leaders of the sides can decide when it is finally time to make an historic decision that will guarantee peace and lead to eventual prosperity for the entire region.”

During the increased diplomatic activity in the coming weeks and months, the co-chairs will be making a number of statements to reinforce policy and encourage highest-level negotiations, added Hoagland.