Saakashvili to return to Ukraine in September

Former president of Georgia and former governor of Ukraine’s Odessa Oblast Mikheil Saakashvili on Wednesday stated that he will return to Ukraine on September 10, accompanied by “journalists, deputies and ordinary people.”
During the online conference on Wednesday, Saakashvili urged his supporters to contribute to his return and voiced the hot line number via which they can receive relevant instructions. In particular, the politician created a “live corridor,” which would help him cross the border, BBC reports.
After the promulgation of the order on depriving Saakashvili of Ukrainian citizenship, official Kiev stated that they consider his Ukrainian documents invalid and will not allow him to the territory of the country.
Earlier, Saakashvili stated about his intention to return to Ukraine and get back his passport through “mobilizing people” to a protest.