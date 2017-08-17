Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi joins Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Armenian Assembly of America (Assembly) announced that Freshman Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) joined the Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues, supporting United States-Armenia relations.

Congressman Krishnamoorthi of Illinois' 8th District currently serves on the House Committee on Education and the Workforce and the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.

“It is an honor to have Congressman Krishnamoorthi join the Armenian Caucus. His broad view of the world and respect for history uniquely equips him to play a leading role,” Illinois-based Assembly Board Member Oscar Tatosian said. “His entrepreneurial spirit is the kind of friend Armenia needs,” he added.

Rep. Krishnamoorthi attended the Armenian Genocide Commemoration this past April on Capitol Hill and signed a bipartisan letter to President Donald Trump urging him to reaffirm the Armenian Genocide. The Congressman also issued the following statement commemorating the Genocide: “Today, on the 102nd anniversary of the beginning of the Armenian Genocide, we recognize the murder of 1.5 million Armenian men women, and children in the years that followed under the direction of the Ottoman Empire. Despite the truth of this history and the magnitude of these crimes, our government remains one of only three in the world not to recognize the genocide committed against the Armenian people. To deny the Armenian Genocide is to deny the humanity of its victims and the demands of our own.”

In June, Rep. Krishnamoorthi wrote an op-ed in The Hill titled “Did Turkey's payments to Michael Flynn delay our military operations against ISIS?” where he explained: “Press and public attention have been focused largely on the Trump administration's relationship with Russia, and there is much to be learned. Questions regarding Turkey, however, reveal most clearly how personal considerations may have overridden our national interests.”