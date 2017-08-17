News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 17
USD
478.2
EUR
559.83
RUB
8.05
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.2
EUR
559.83
RUB
8.05
Show news feed
Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi joins Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues
18:25, 17.08.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Armenian Assembly of America (Assembly) announced that Freshman Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) joined the Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues, supporting United States-Armenia relations.

Congressman Krishnamoorthi of Illinois' 8th District currently serves on the House Committee on Education and the Workforce and the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.

“It is an honor to have Congressman Krishnamoorthi join the Armenian Caucus. His broad view of the world and respect for history uniquely equips him to play a leading role,” Illinois-based Assembly Board Member Oscar Tatosian said. “His entrepreneurial spirit is the kind of friend Armenia needs,” he added.

Rep. Krishnamoorthi attended the Armenian Genocide Commemoration this past April on Capitol Hill and signed a bipartisan letter to President Donald Trump urging him to reaffirm the Armenian Genocide. The Congressman also issued the following statement commemorating the Genocide: “Today, on the 102nd anniversary of the beginning of the Armenian Genocide, we recognize the murder of 1.5 million Armenian men women, and children in the years that followed under the direction of the Ottoman Empire. Despite the truth of this history and the magnitude of these crimes, our government remains one of only three in the world not to recognize the genocide committed against the Armenian people. To deny the Armenian Genocide is to deny the humanity of its victims and the demands of our own.”

In June, Rep. Krishnamoorthi wrote an op-ed in The Hill titled “Did Turkey's payments to Michael Flynn delay our military operations against ISIS?” where he explained: “Press and public attention have been focused largely on the Trump administration's relationship with Russia, and there is much to be learned. Questions regarding Turkey, however, reveal most clearly how personal considerations may have overridden our national interests.”

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Newspaper: Important messages are made on Armenian-American economic cooperation
The US considers cooperation in the IT and energy sectors to be more promising…
 US Ambassador: It is important for Armenia to independently make decisions on defense
Armenia wants to work with all its neighbors and contribute to international security...
 Congressman Schiff supports major Millennium Challenge STEM education grant for Armenia
“The success of MCC's recent $140 million STEM-focused grant to the Republic of Georgia…
 Minister: In October Armenia will offer US to conclude double tax treaty
Armenia has double tax treaties with 47 countries...
 Heffern: Armenian-American economic relations have important potential
Responding to the question of Congressman Brad Sherman, Heffern noted that they want to develop the bilateral relations based on provision of support...
 US administration officials open to talks on US-Armenia double tax treaty
David Kautte expressed his willingness to examine the “pros and cons of a Tax Treaty with Armenia”…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news