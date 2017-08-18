News
Zakharova: Russia devotes special attention to Karabakh issue
13:11, 18.08.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russia has always supported measures to reduce tension in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict area, spokesperson for Russian foreign office Maria Zakharova said.

“The co-chairs have repeatedly talked about the need for specific steps in this regard and this was also stated at the Vienna (May 2016) and St Petersburg (June 2016) summits. At the same time, the implementation of measures proposed by mediators hinges on the good will of the parties to the conflict. For our part, we are doing all we can to stabilise the situation and create conditions for continuing the negotiating process to bring about a [political] settlement. This approach prevailed at a meeting of the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers in Moscow in April,” she told a briefing on Thursday.

Zakharova said the co-chairs are making preparations for the next summit on Nagorno-Karabakh. To this end, they held talks with the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers in Brussels in July. Consultations will continue on the sidelines of the upcoming session of the UN General Assembly in New York in the second half of September. A corresponding statement will be made as a result.

“I would like to reiterate what we constantly say at all levels: Russia devotes special attention to the Nagorno-Karabakh issue. It is among our foreign policy priorities and is mentioned in Russia’s Foreign Policy Concept,” she added.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
