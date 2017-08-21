News
Death toll in terrorist attacks in Catalonia grows to 15
17:16, 21.08.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The death toll in the terrorist attacks in Catalonia has grown to 15, TASS reported quoting the Catalonian government's official on home affairs Joaquim Forn.

According to him, the police have established the connection between the terrorist attacks in Barselona and Cambrils with the body found in the car in Sant Just Desvern. The police suppose the attacker had killed the vehicle’s owner.

Among the terrorist attacks’ victims are seven women and eight men. The police have announced citizenship of the victims: six Spaniards, three Italians, two Portuguese, a Belgian, an American, a Canadian and an Australian.

On August 17, a van drove into pedestrians in the La Rambla Street in downtown Barcelona, killing 13 and leaving over 130 injured.

