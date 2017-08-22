Expert: Barcelona attack not affected flow of Armenian tourists

YEREVAN. – The flow of Armenian tourists to Barcelona has not decreased, the prices for tickets remain the same, expert on tourism Marine Avetisyan told reporters on Tuesday.

This is also about Egypt, moreover the number of Armenian tourists to Egypt following a terrorist attack has increased.

“There is lack of information. In case of a terror attack, our tourists are contacting us and we inform them about a hot line of a consulate or an embassy. However, the hot lines are not always working well,” she added.