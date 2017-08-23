News
Poll: 72,1% of migrants from Armenia plan to never leave Russia
20:18, 23.08.2017
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Society

The sociological survey, conducted among 8,700 migrants from the CIS and Georgia in February-March 2017, showed that more than 70% of migrants are working in Russia legally.

Compared to 2016,the number of foreigners has decreased: Moldova (down by 67,000), Belarus ( dwon by 35,000), Kazakhstan (down by 3,000), Armenia (down by 1,000).

As for knowledge of the Russian language, Russian is the main language for 72.8% of migrants from Armenia but only 16.8% speaks Russian at home.

According to the results of the survey, 72.1% of migrants from Armenia plan not to leave Russia at all, 11.9% intends to constantly travel to Armenia and back,  5.2% has desire to work in Russia several years and return home, 3.3% want to earn money and return in several months  and 1.4% wants to live in Russia and go to another country.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
