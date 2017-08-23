Serzh Sargsyan: Trade turnover between Armenia and Russia increases by 15% (PHOTOS)

Trade turnover between Armenia and Russia increased by 15% this year, Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan said in Sochi on Wednesday, during the meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Kremlin reported.

Sargsyan noted that Armenian-Russian strategic ties and alliance are distinguished by ongoing intensive high level dialogue, wide-ranging foreign-policy coordination, constructive cooperation in international and regional forums, and fruitful work together in the security, military and military-technical spheres.

“Our trade and economic relations continue their intensive development. Our bilateral trade increased by 15 percent last year, and by close to 24 percent over the first six months of this year. We have constant contact between our governments and parliaments and are consistently developing our interregional cooperation and our work together in the humanitarian area.

Regular visits that take place at the top and high levels are an undoubted help here. This year, the speaker of the Russian Federation Duma and the secretary of the Security Council visited Armenia, and I made an official visit to Moscow, and our parliament’s speaker and our prime minister also visited Moscow. This autumn, we will receive Russia’s Prime Minister, Foreign Minister, and Minister [of Trade and Industry Denis] Manturov as members of a large delegation of entrepreneurs and government officials to take part in the second international forum on Eurasian cooperation.

Our three most important bilateral commissions – on military-technical, trade and economic, and parliamentary cooperation – held meetings just a few days ago.

Russia will host the Days of Armenia this autumn. What is important is that the events to be hosted within the Days of Armenia programme are not limited to the Russian capital, but will take place in 13 different Russian cities.

Mr President, I want to thank you once again for Russia’s assistance in putting out forest fires,” Armenian President said.