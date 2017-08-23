Israeli man arrested for torching 80 parrots

OSCE Minsk Group co-chair publishes key points of Karabakh conflict settlement

Russian Ambassador to Sudan found dead

California Armenian gets life in prison for 5-year-old son killing

20 victims of slavery found in UK

Former CIA agent wants to buy Twitter to kick Trump off

A single black line running through nail could be a sign of melanoma

Serzh Sargsyan: Trade turnover between Armenia and Russia increases by 15% (PHOTOS)

Armenian President thanks Putin for help in extinguishing wildfires

Turkmenistan president arrives in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

Sargsyan-Putin talks kick off in Sochi (PHOTOS)

Poll: 72,1% of migrants from Armenia plan to never leave Russia

Eating too much meat during pregnancy raises the risk of a baby developing schizophrenia

Lebanese beauty queen stripped of title due to trip to Israel

Iran, Saudi Arabia to exchange diplomatic visits

Abdominal wall reconstruction: What is it and who needs it?

Karabakh to hold 4th wine festival

Georgia president thanks Armenian firefighters

All Ucom subscribers to enjoy Internet speed up to 100 Mb/sec and watch 145 TV-channels

Levon Julfalakyan: Two gold medals are excellent result

Turkmenistan president to arrive in Armenia on official visit

Study: Clear link between heavy vitamin B intake and lung cancer

Dollar is stable in Armenia

Armenia’s Aleksanyan: I will continue to pursue new titles

Orhan Pamuk: Erdogan’s party is increasingly getting authoritarian

Rihanna launches fundraising effort for education

World champions Aleksanyan, Manukyan, and other Greco-Roman Team Armenia members return home

Major road accident in Armenia tunnel, two injured

Pentagon chief asks Barzani to postpone referendum, Kurds ask for alternative

Moscow football club Armenian coach suffers heart attack at training

82 babies were born in Yerevan on August 22

California Armenian to be sentenced in his 5-year-old son killing

Cristiano Ronaldo: Injustices will never bring me down

Turkey president: I’m saddened when using the word “Kurd”

Turkey national hero Armenian’s requiem service held in Istanbul church (PHOTOS)

US offers Russians to get visas in other countries

Intermittent fasting could help tackle diabetes – here’s the science

How to make a sweet cotton. Video by NEWS.am STYLE

Ryan Giggs impressed by Mkhitaryan’s Premier League performance

Turkish media: Pentagon chief to discuss 5 issues in Turkey

Stepanakert: Combat duty staffs’ service has become more secure (PHOTOS)

Cristiano Ronaldo 5-match ban upheld

Cloudy water linked to gastrointestinal illnesses

Armenian Apostolic Church diocese received $300,000 from Georgia state budget

Cyprus is working with Armenia and Israel on Diaspora matters

Summer Universiade: Armenia’s Tovmasyan wins gold

Shift work, heavy lifting may reduce women's fertility, research shows

Bundesliga: Top 5 goals of the week

All detected smoke spots put out at Armenia forest reserve

Yerevan. Roller skate show in Northern avenue (video)

Armenia fire and rescue workers commence firefighting efforts in Georgia

PSG: Neymar made no infringement

Global oil prices falling

Newspaper: EEC has not yet received official petition from Turkey

Economist: Armenia will gain advantage if Turkey joins EAEU

Venezuela president asks Pope Francis to help avert US invasion

Armenia marks Declaration of Independence 27th anniversary

Armenian from Glendale sentenced to 8 years in prison for fraud

More than 460 people injured during India’s stone-pelting festival

Robber attacks football players in US and is beaten

4 possible causes of multiple sclerosis

Clooney Foundation allocates $1 million to combat hate groups in US

Armenia’s Maksim Manukyan becomes world champion

US corporation General Electric interested in construction of power plant in Armenia’s Hrazdan

Paris World Championships: Armenia’s Karen Aslanyan fails to win bronze medal

Woman left with no eyebrows at all warns of dangers of cosmetic tattoo trend

Maksim Manukyan’s final match and Karen Aslanyan's match for third place (live)

Consecration ceremony of Armenian church cross and bells held in Dnieper

US baby girl named Eclipse born on day of total solar eclipse

Trump's top priority is to protect US against threat from North Korea

The secret of Zika revealed: Researchers find the virus suppresses a pregnant woman's immune system

Armenian PM receives German Development Bank delegation

Embassy: North Korea completes preparation of Guam strike

PicsArt Launches iMessage App for Stickers

Mutual and foreign trade in Eurasian Union rises by 27%

55 babies were born in Yerevan on August 21

Georgia asks Armenia’s assistance in putting out large fire

Armenia’s Aslanyan beats Azerbaijani athlete 7-1

Armenia musicians’ performance amazes Russia’s Putin at jazz festival

Hollywood preparing for the opening of Charles Aznavour’s star

Geographer: Armenia should change environmental policy

Dollar, euro are up in Armenia

Armenia’s Maksim Manukyan in the finals of Greco-Roman world championships

Armenia analyst: Turkey minister statement on joining EAEU is blackmail for Brussels and Washington

2 killed in Italy earthquake

Armenian products’ exhibition-fair opens in Moscow

Armenian member of Turkey parliament files lawsuit against columnist

Expert: Barcelona attack not affected flow of Armenian tourists

Ethnic Armenian policeman brutally beaten in Abkhazia

2018 World Cup qualifiers: Armenia to face Romania, Denmark

Armenia and Russia presidents to meet in Sochi

Injuries of Armenia citizens hurt in Georgia road accident are not life-threatening

Zidane needs new defender, forward

14 of 20 smoke spots at Armenia forest reserve are put out

Next Astana meeting on Syria may be held in mid September

Armenia PM says talks on increasing gas supplies from Iran are not currently held

Jim Mattis: ISIS's days are numbered

Johnson & Johnson ordered to pay $417 million in talcum powder case

Karabakh President discusses implementation of some programs in Artsakh

Armenia Premier: We persistently go toward signing new agreement with EU