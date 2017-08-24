Turkey FM says Kurdistan independence referendum will not bring peace to region

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, who is in Iraq, met with President Masoud Barzani of Iraqi Kurdistan.
After the closed talk, Çavuşoğlu made a statement noting that he said everything clearly to Barzani, with respect to the decision on holding a referendum on independence, according to NTV television of Turkey.
“The referendum will not bring peace and stability to the region,” said the Turkish FM. “We [Turkey] support the rights of our Kurdish brothers here and the territorial integrity of Iraq.”
During his talk with the Iraqi FM, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu had said Turkey demands that the decision on conducting a Kurdistan independence referendum be canceled.