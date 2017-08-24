Armenia fire, rescue workers resume firefighting in Georgia

YEREVAN. – Fire and rescue workers from the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) of Armenia on Thursday resumed their firefighting efforts at the Borjomi forest in Georgia, at 6:30am.
Four fire brigades headed for the fire location, the MES informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The Armenian rescue service staff—comprising eight fire trucks and one rescue vehicle, one vehicle from the Disaster Medicine Center, and a mobile control station-headquarters—is stationed nearby the settlement close to the fire spots.