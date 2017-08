Turkey sent trucks loaded with tanks and howitzers to the province Kilis to reinforce its positions on the border with Syria, Hurriyet Daily News reported.

Kilis lies across Syrian region of Afrin controlled by the Peoples’ Democratic Party (YPG).

In July Turkish defense minister Fikri Isik said Ankara is not ruling a military operation in Afrin if there emerges a threat to national security.

Turkey regards the YPG a terrorist organization