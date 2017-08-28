News
OSCE urges Trump's administration to refrain from attacking media
22:42, 28.08.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media, Harlem Desir called on the US administration to refrain from attacks on the media as they cause deep concern and degrade the essential role the media plays in a democratic society.

Last week during a rally in Arizona, US President Donald Trump  accused the media of being “truly dishonest”, “fake”, “bad” and “crooked”, of “mak[ing] up stories” and deepening the divisions within the country, the OSCE said.

"I urge the United States administration to refrain from delivering such attacks on the media. The US President’s statements are deeply problematic in that they degrade the essential role the media plays in every democratic society, holding governments to account and offering a platform for a diversity of voices," Desir said in his letter to US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, as quoted by the organization.

