Jean-Claude Juncker: Turkey is taking giant steps away from Europe

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Tuesday said Turkey was fully to blame for the breakdown of its EU accession talks and warned Ankara was fast withdrawing from Europe.

Turkey “is taking giant steps away from Europe,” Juncker told an annual conference of EU ambassadors in Brussels, saying it was up to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to officially call an end Turkey’s efforts to join the EU.

Juncker said he suspected that Erdogan was hoping that Europe would be the one to break off the talks “in order to blame the European Union” for their failure, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.

But the bloc must avoid “falling into the trap” as the “responsibility is entirely on the Turkish side,” he added.

“The question is to know if we must put an end to the negotiations - which is a purely theoretical question as there are no negotiations.”