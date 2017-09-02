News
Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan fired over 2,200 shots within one week
16:27, 02.09.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – The operative situation along the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces has remained relatively calm, from August 27 to September 2.

During this time the adversary violated the ceasefire around 200 times by firing more than 2,200 shots toward the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) military positions, and with different-caliber shooting weapons, informed the press service of the Artsakh Ministry of Defense (MOD).

The NKR Defense Army vanguard units, however, continue completely controlling the frontline and confidently carrying out the military task set before them.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
