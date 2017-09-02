Colombia's ELN kills Armenian hostage

Colombia’s ELN guerrilla group informed that an Armenian-Russian citizen it held hostage for six months was killed in April while trying to escape, Reuters reported quoting a commander of the National Liberation Army.

The ELN seized Arsen Voskanyan in November. The group claimed that he was collecting endangered, poisonous frogs in the jungles of the northwestern department of Choco and accused him of wanting to smuggle wildlife overseas.

After his lengthy captivity, Voskanyan was shot when he grabbed a hand grenade in a bid to escape, according to the ELN commander, who would only give his nom-de-guerre Yerson.