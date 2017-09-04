Murder at Armenia restaurant; 1 dead, 2 injured

A stabbing occurred in the early morning hours on Monday nearby a restaurant along the Yerevan-Artashat motorway of Armenia, and a young man died as a result.

Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned that two persons, who were attending a function at this restaurant, started arguing with one another, and the son of one of them told them to go outside to continue this argument. During the continued argument, however, Stepan Minasyan, 25, was stabbed, and he died on the spot, whereas the suspected stabber is in hospital.

Yegish H., 45, and Harutyun M., 21, were hospitalized.

Police told us that the stabbing suspect is under their supervision.

No details have been reported about the incident.

A criminal case has been opened.