US urges UN to impose strongest measures on North Korea
22:16, 04.09.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The US urged the UN Security Council to impose “the strongest possible measures” on North Korea over its sixth and largest nuclear test because “enough is enough,” Reuters reported quoting U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley.

According to her,  the incremental sanctions approach of the 15-member council to North Korea since 2006 had not worked and she described North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as “begging for war.”

“Despite our efforts the North Korea nuclear program is more advanced and more dangerous than ever. War is never something the United States wants. We don’t want it now. But our country’s patience is not unlimited,” Haley told the council.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
