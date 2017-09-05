Lavrov and Tillerson discuss situation around North Korea

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson discussed the situation following a missile launch by North Korea.

The Russian foreign ministry said in a statement that Lavrov told Tillerson in a phone call on Tuesday that political and diplomatic tools should be used to find a peaceful solution to the North Korean nuclear crisis.

Russian FM urged not to give in to emotions and show restraint when dealing with North Korea.

Lavrov also said Moscow is “willing to consider” a U.S. draft resolution condemning North Korea’s nuclear test submitted to the U.N. Security Council if its stance opposing a military response is taken into account.