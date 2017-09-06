Donald Trump's multi-million dollar mansion on Caribbean island is in path of Hurricane Irma

US President Donald Trump's multi-million dollar mansion on the Caribbean island of St Martin is directly in the path of Hurricane Irma, The Miami Herald reported.

The Category 5 storm is heading straight for Mr Trump's five-acre estate known as "Le Chateau des Palmiers" or "Castle of the Palms."

Trump owns the 11-bedroom gated mansion through a trust set up to avoid conflict of interests during his presidency. The trust has been attempting to sell the property since March, when it was listed at $28m.

Several of Trump's properties in the Caribbean and Florida could sustain damage in the storm.