US senator proposes sanctions on Azerbaijan officials

United States Senator Dick Durbin has proposed imposing sanctions against several Azerbaijani officials.

Durbin made this proposal at Thursday’s meeting of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, during which the US external allocation programs for 2018 were debated.

The senator’s proposal was included in the committee’s decision.

According to the Voice of America, first and foremost, these sanctions envision US entry restrictions on the Azerbaijani officials who are linked to the unlawful arrest of Mehman Aliyev, the founder of Turan news agency of Azerbaijan. This journalist was taken into custody on August 28, and under the pretext of having tax issues.