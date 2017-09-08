Singapore man and woman arrested for terrorism-related activity

Police in Singapore have arrested a man suspected of planning to join Islamic State-linked fighters in the Philippines and a woman who was in contact with foreign militants, Reuters reported quoting the government.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs of Singapore, the man had tried to make his way to Syria to join Islamic State fighters at least twice, and had intended to join militants who seized control of Marawi City in Philippines this year.

The woman who was arrested was identified as Shakirah Begam binte Abdul Wahab, a 23-year old administrative assistant. The ministry said she had been in contact with several foreign fighters since 2013.