Kazakhstan proposes Islamic countries to create forum like G20

President Nursultan Nazarbayev of Kazakhstan has proposed the group of Islamic countries to join within a scientific and economic development forum, similar to the G20.
Nazarbayev stated about the abovementioned at Sunday’s first Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Summit on Science and Technology.
“An OIC15 organization could be created from the 15 leading countries of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation,” he noted, in particular.
In his view, regular conferences and meetings should be held, and they will contribute to the rapprochement of the Islamic world with the Western countries.
“That will enable the entire Islamic world to develop,” the Kazakh president added, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.