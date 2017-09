A 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck the shores of Mexico, at the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, reported the United States Geological Survey.

The seismic activity was registered on Saturday, at 10:07pm local time.

The epicenter of this tremor was 80km southwest of Paredón town.

The hypocenter of the quake was 53km beneath the surface.

No casualties or devastation is reported so far, according to RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.