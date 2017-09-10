Explosion in Armenia village, house turns into ruins (PHOTOS)

A yet-mysterious and unusual event occurred Saturday, in Armavir Province of Armenia.
Between 6pm and 6:30pm, there was a strong explosion in a house in Khoronk village.
According to shamshyan.com, as a result, the walls of this house completely collapsed, its windows and doors were broken, and the possessions—damaged.
Artak Amiryan, 15, was in the living room during this explosion; but he was not injured.
At the time, the other family members of this house were in the field doing agricultural work
Investigation will determine what caused the explosion.