News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 11
USD
478.22
EUR
574.49
RUB
8.37
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.22
EUR
574.49
RUB
8.37
Show news feed
IAEA: Iran fulfills its commitments
16:43, 11.09.2017
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

The International Atomic Energy Agency said Iran is fulfilling its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, IAEA director general Yukiya Amano said in a statement to the board of governors.

“The Agency has been verifying and monitoring the implementation by Iran of its nuclear-related commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action since JCPOA Implementation Day in January 2016,” Amano said.

He added that the nuclear-related commitments undertaken by Iran under the JCPOA are being implemented.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
UN Secretary-General urges to retain nuclear deal
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Monday stated that the country may quit the nuclear deal 'in hours'...
 Iran threatens US to quit nuclear deal
Failed experience of sanctions and coercion brought their previous administrations to the negotiating table...
 Tehran: New sanctions of US against Iran violate Iran nuclear deal
In his words, US is going to withdraw from the deal, the hostility of Washington toward Turkey having been discussed...
 US intends to impose new sanctions against Iran
He did not specify when and against whom exactly sanctions will be imposed…
 Trump: Iran is complying with nuclear deal
The corresponding quarterly report on the implementation of the agreement, which was prepared by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson…
 Iranian FM: Tehran to use missiles only for self-defense
We need them to make sure that another Saddam Hussein around the corner will not come and hit us again…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news