IAEA: Iran fulfills its commitments

The International Atomic Energy Agency said Iran is fulfilling its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, IAEA director general Yukiya Amano said in a statement to the board of governors.

“The Agency has been verifying and monitoring the implementation by Iran of its nuclear-related commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action since JCPOA Implementation Day in January 2016,” Amano said.

He added that the nuclear-related commitments undertaken by Iran under the JCPOA are being implemented.