G7 FMs: Iran must never develop nuclear weapon

Iran must never develop a nuclear weapon. This is noted in the joint statement issued Wednesday by the foreign ministers of the countries of the Group of Seven (G7)—and which was made on the basis of the results of their two-day meeting in Tokyo.

“We remain determined that Iran must never develop a nuclear weapon and reiterate that Iran must cease its unabated escalation of its nuclear program, which has no credible civilian justification and brings it dangerously close to actual weapon-related activities,” the aforementioned statement noted, in particular.