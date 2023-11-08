G7 urges Iran to reverse de-designations of IAEA inspectors

The countries of the Group of Seven (G7) urge Iran to reverse the de-designations of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors. This is noted in the joint statement issued Wednesday by the foreign ministers of the G7 countries—and which was made on the basis of the results of their two-day meeting in Tokyo.

“We call on Iran to fulfill its legal obligations and political commitments regarding nuclear non-proliferation with prompt action, including the full and unconditional cooperation with the IAEA. We urge Iran to reverse the de-designations of the IAEA inspectors, which affects in a severe way the Agency’s ability to conduct effectively its inspections in Iran,” the aforesaid statement reads, in part.