Israel, Azerbaijan FMs agree to ‘act together against Iran’

Iran threatens our region and creates instability in the Middle East by supporting and financing terrorism. It was stated Wednesday by Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen during a joint news conference after a meeting with his visiting Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov.
“We must act together against Iran. We must not allow Iran to expand its nuclear capabilities," Cohen added, Turan news agency reported.
According to the Israeli FM, his country and Azerbaijan collaborate “in regional security, energy, tourism, and other areas.”