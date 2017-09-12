Ambassador: Armenia will be the only Eurasian Union to have an agreement with EU

11 killed in Iran as bus rolls over into valley

UK seeks deep security partnership with EU after Brexit

Knesset deputy speaker: Israel was not exerting pressure on Azerbaijan to release Lapshin

India approves memo on cooperation in disaster management with Armenia

Delegation of Israeli Knesset honors Armenian Genocide victims

Karabakh President holds consultation with parliament factions

Ruling party: Armenia’s integration into Eurasian Union and CSTO not subject to revision

Armenia President instructs justice minister to develop law package to improve election law

Russian foreign minister and CSTO chief discuss cooperation

Dollar is up, euro continues to weaken in Armenia

Hurricanes Harvey and Irma to cost US around $290 billion

Ambassador Świtalski says EU provided substantial assistance to Armenia in human rights

Iraqi parliament votes against Kurdistan referendum

Armenia economist: EAEU-Turkey free-trade agreement not ruled out

Armenia lawmakers welcome Israel colleagues

France appoints new ambassador to Armenia

Embassy in Colombia confirms death of Russia citizen Arsen Voskanyan

Lawyer: Lapshin’s deportation to Israel will take a couple of days

Media: Terrorists tried to blow up a ferry heading to Baku

Russia ambassador: It is Armenia’s sovereign right to develop cooperation with whom it wants

Russia ambassador to Armenia says it is incorrect for him to comment on his president’s words

Armenia plans to introduce stricter rules for asylum seekers

Armenia army chief heads to Kyrgyzstan

Armenia, Iran to have facilitated customs corridor

OSCE conducts monitoring in Karabakh

2 killed in Etchmiadzin

Armenia joins ATA Carnet Convention

International Science and Technology Center to continue working in Armenia

Armenia gives diplomatic status to International Centre for Migration Policy Development branch office

Armenia sanctions visa-free travel with Moldova

Newspaper: Armenia to have new coalition government

Alexander Lapshin released from custody in Azerbaijan

Armenia Parliament fall session resumes

Erdoğan: Turkey made first payment for S-400 missile system

Guatemala parliament commission advises to lift president’s immunity

Armenia analyst: Azerbaijan is conducting open “trade” with Russia on Karvachar saboteurs, but nothing is happening

UN atomic energy chief: Further development of North Korea nuclear programme cause of grave concern

Trump administration asks Supreme Court to lift restrictions on Muslim ban

Trump extends state of emergency

ISIS militants kill 18 police in attack on convoy in Egypt's Sinai

Armenian president sends condolences to Mexican counterpart

OSCE welcomes decision to release Lapshin and Aliyev, asking to drop all charges

Armenian analyst: Israel plays important role in pardoning of blogger Alexander Lapshin

Armenia’s ruling party: Absolutely no obstacle to signing of EU-Armenia deal

Israeli foreign ministry facilitating return of Lapshin

Armenian PM and World Bank representatives discuss cooperation (PHOTOS)

Putin and Merkel strongly condemn actions of North Korea

More Germans detained in Turkey

Media: Hurricane Irma kills 5 people in Florida

Ambassador: Israel supports peaceful settlement of Karabakh conflict

Azerbaijan justice ministry hurries to “explain” Alexander Lapshin suicide attempt

Armenia President, Georgia FM discuss Karabakh peace process (PHOTOS)

Lawyer: Alexander Lapshin could be deported today

Dollar virtually stable in Armenia

Trains collide in Switzerland

Armenia, Georgia FMs say relations between two countries are noticeably developing

Ruling party: Exit from EAEU not among Armenia foreign policy priorities

IAEA: Iran fulfills its commitments

Official opening of Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railroad set for October 28

Armenia official says country will exchange customs data with Georgia

Fight occurs between detachment commanders at Russia military base in Gyumri

Israel-Armenia trade chamber presents idea of logistic center near Shirak airport

Official: Customs corridor between Armenia and Iran will speed up road traffic

Putin awards Medal of Honor to Russia ambassador to Armenia

Armenia official: Some Armenian specialists possess knowledge for nuclear weapon technology

Director of Azerbaijan’s Turan agency released

Armenia to give diplomatic status to International Centre for Migration Policy Development

Armenia FM bids farewell to outgoing France ambassador

Tsarukyan bloc not discussed coalition with the Republican Party of Armenia

Tsarukyan: Some offer to withdraw from Eurasian Union? In exchange for what?

PM: Main objectives of Armenia government and WB are similar

Media: Lapshin attempts suicide in Azerbaijani jail

Karabakh President visits Talish village (PHOTOS)

Azerbaijan pardons Russian-Israeli blogger

Armenia, Moldova to set up visa-free travel

OSCE to conduct monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact

Georgia FM to arrive in Armenia

Attack occurs on Istanbul bookstore of Hrant Dink’s brother

Armenia Parliament fall session kicks off (PHOTOS)

Researchers say hurricanes in US could be caused by warming Arctic

Major fire near Armenia village still not fully extinguished (PHOTOS)

Over 200 refugees detained in Romania

Clashes occur on Poland-Ukraine border (PHOTOS)

Earthquake strikes Japan

US to increase security assistance funding to Ukraine in 2018

Hurricane Irma reaches Florida

NATO: North Korea’s reckless behavior is a global threat

Germany Chancellor abusing official position?

Around 7,000 soldiers from US National Guard to be sent to Florida

Russia yacht released after being seized by North Korea

Quake hits Mexico

Explosion in Armenia village, house turns into ruins (PHOTOS)

Kazakhstan proposes Islamic countries to create forum like G20

Car turns over on Armenia regional road, driver dead

North Korea leader instructs to increase country’s nuclear deterrence potential

Moscow local elections kick off

Hurricane Irma approaches Florida

Major fire near Armenia village put out (PHOTOS)

Burnt remains of man found in Armenia village outhouse