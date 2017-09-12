India approves memo on cooperation in disaster management with Armenia

Indian government approved a memorandum of understanding signed between India and Armenia on Cooperation in the field of Disaster Management.
The MoU would enhance cooperation in the field of Disaster Management and contribute to the well-being and safety of the people of both the countries in the event of disaster, government’s website reported. The MoU will also result in exchange of information in the relevant fields of disaster management which is of mutual interest.
Further, the MoU seeks to put in place a system, whereby both India and Armenia will be benefited from the disaster management mechanisms of the other country and will help in strengthening the areas of preparedness, response and capacity building.