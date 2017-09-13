News
Wednesday
September 13
USD
478.26
EUR
572.62
RUB
8.27
Dollar drops in Armenia
17:28, 13.09.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 478.26/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is down by AMD 0.09 from Tuesday, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 572.62 (up by AMD 0.56), that of one British pound was AMD 634.56 (up by AMD 0.36), and the rate of one Russian ruble was AMD 8.27 (down by AMD 0.05) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 272.93, AMD 20,396.81 and AMD 15,084.26, respectively.

The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Wednesday.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
