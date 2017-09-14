UN chief voices support for political solution to situation in Venezuela

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday expressed his full support for a new initiative to negotiate a political solution to the situation in Venezuela.

In a statement, the secretary-general voiced encouragement for mediation ahead of a round of talks sccheduled for Wednesday in the Dominican Republic between Venezuela's government and the opposition.

"The secretary-general reiterates his firm conviction that the situation in Venezuela requires a political solution based on dialogue and compromise between the government and the opposition to ensure peaceful coexistence among all Venezuelans," said the statement.

The spokesperson added that Guterres "encourages the Venezuelan political actors to seize this opportunity to demonstrate their commitment to address the country's challenges through mediation and peaceful means."