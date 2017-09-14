Sharmazanov: Republican Party of Armenia positively assesses PM's annual activity

YEREVAN. - The Republican Party of Armenia positively assesses the annual activity of the Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan. Deputy Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly (NA), Spokesperson for the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), Eduard Sharmazanov, told the aforementioned to journalists at a briefing after the RPA Executive Body session Thursday.

According to him, the annual report of the Government's activity was discussed during the meeting.

"Economic activity is more than 6%, growth of tourism, exports in Eurasian Economic Union, European and Iranian markets are recorded," Sharmazanov said. He noted that 45% of the investments ($ 850 million) proposed by the political majority have already been realized.