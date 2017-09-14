News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 15
USD
478.37
EUR
568.97
RUB
8.3
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.37
EUR
568.97
RUB
8.3
Show news feed
Sharmazanov: Republican Party of Armenia positively assesses PM's annual activity
23:40, 14.09.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. - The Republican Party of Armenia positively assesses the annual activity of the Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan. Deputy Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly (NA), Spokesperson for the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), Eduard Sharmazanov, told the aforementioned to journalists at a briefing after the RPA Executive Body session Thursday.

According to him, the annual report of the Government's activity was discussed during the meeting.

"Economic activity is more than 6%, growth of tourism, exports in Eurasian Economic Union, European and Iranian markets are recorded," Sharmazanov said. He noted that 45% of the investments ($ 850 million) proposed by the political majority have already been realized.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Sharmazanov: Republican Party of Armenia does not have great expectations from Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs meeting
At first they need to have their own history, in order to have historical land…
 EU envoy: ECHR says there are no political prisoners in Armenia
It is possible that EU and the state officials do not share the opinion of NGOs...
 Armenia Parliament fall session resumes
The MPs will debate and then vote on the last five matters that are on the agenda...
 Armenia opposition MP: Serzh Sargsyan’s 3rd term of office is unacceptable
The Republican Party of Armenia should be isolated from power through the expression of the will of the people…
 Armenia Parliament fall session continues
In addition, a question time is scheduled for today’s sitting…
 Newspaper: Armenia to have new coalition government
The RPA, ARF, and PAP will once again join forces…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news