Israeli company supplying drones to Azerbaijan may be deprived of license
15:16, 15.09.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Israeli defense ministry continues to investigate the reports of Israeli Maariv newspaper, political analyst Alexander Tsinker told reporters in Yerevan.

“There has been a violation of all rules and principles of Israel. I think that one of the consequences may be the company's deprivation of a license. It is not only an instruction. The principle of the state of Israel not to use weapons on live targets is violated,” said Tsinker, co-chair of the Armenia-Israel public forum

The company’s work was suspended for the time of investigation, he said, adding that he is grateful to the operators who refused to test drones.

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
