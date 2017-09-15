Israeli company supplying drones to Azerbaijan may be deprived of license

YEREVAN. – Israeli defense ministry continues to investigate the reports of Israeli Maariv newspaper, political analyst Alexander Tsinker told reporters in Yerevan.

“There has been a violation of all rules and principles of Israel. I think that one of the consequences may be the company's deprivation of a license. It is not only an instruction. The principle of the state of Israel not to use weapons on live targets is violated,” said Tsinker, co-chair of the Armenia-Israel public forum

The company’s work was suspended for the time of investigation, he said, adding that he is grateful to the operators who refused to test drones.