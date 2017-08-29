Israeli defense ministry bans drone supplies to Azerbaijan ?

Israeli-based Aeronautics company has published a stock communique according to which the department for export control in the Ministry of Defense temporarily blocked a deal to supply Orbitier K1 drones to an important client, haqqin.az reports citing NEWSru.co.il.

The document says that the supplies worth $20 million have to be implemented in 2017-18. The company is not naming a client, but says this is a country having Ba credit rating according to Moody’s which also has close economic ties to Israel, Bizportal reported.

In addition, this country is a home to a plant producing drone repair parts under Aeronautics license.

The website says that there are only two countries among Aeronautics clients – Serbia and Azerbaijan, but only Azerbaijan hosts Aeronautics plant. However, the document does not name Azerbaijan directly.

NEWSru.co.il addressed defense ministry for comments, but has not received a response.

An article published in Israel’s Maariv newspaper several weeks ago said Israeli defense ministry is investigating the complaint saying Aeronautics Defense Systems refused to demonstrate the capabilities of new drones on Armenian targets as requested by Azerbaijan.