UN Secretary General condemns North Korea's missile launch
18:35, 15.09.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres condemned North Korea’s missile launch over Japan on Friday and said he would discuss the situation at the United Nations General Assembly’s gathering next week.

“The Secretary-General calls on the DPRK leadership to cease further testing, comply with the relevant Security Council resolutions, and allow space to explore the resumption of sincere dialogue on denuclearization,” Guterres said in a statement, adding that he would discuss it “with all concerned parties in the margins of the upcoming” U.N. General Assembly.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
