Armenian designers plan to “reincarnate” William Saroyan

On August 31, 2018 world-renowned American Armenian writer William Saroyan will be back in Fresno, California, for his 110th birthday, walking around in his house—turned into an interactive museum—talking to visitors, and even making jokes, according to The Fresno Bee.

This is an ongoing project crafted by the Intellectual Renaissance Foundation (IRF), which acquired Saroyan’s house in Fresno in December 2015.

The concept and design of this interactive museum is developed by Storaket (“Comma,” in Armenian) Architectural Studio in Armenia.

“The interactive museum will erase all boundaries of time and space,” Satenik Avagian, who works on this project from Armenia, stated.

According to the creative team of Armenian designers, the visitors will be able to hear Saroyan’s voice.

“Saroyan won’t merely talk to them but will be able to communicate, answer their questions,” Storaket’s representative noted.

In addition, characters from Saroyan’s stories will also be set in 3D and interacting with visitors.

IRF has also conducted extensive research to find documentation and archives on Saroyan and his life, which is mainly kept at Stanford University, the San Francisco-based William Saroyan Foundation, and family and friends of the author.